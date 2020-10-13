THORChain (RUNE) Trading Up 48.9% Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar. One THORChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00005178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a total market cap of $94.40 million and approximately $13.58 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00273356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00099252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.26 or 0.01471018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00154673 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain's official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

