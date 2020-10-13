Thore Cash Trading 14.7% Higher This Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $18,250.06 and $94,332.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00437829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002993 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.