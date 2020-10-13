ThoreNext (THX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.36 Million

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 39.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded up 1,195.6% against the dollar. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $10,474.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,555,762 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

