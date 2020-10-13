Thrive Token Price Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $237,485.14 and approximately $6,857.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

