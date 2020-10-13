TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $307,737.73 and approximately $2.32 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.01218695 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

