Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.
Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.93. 1,033,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,715. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $58.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $749,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 792,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,644,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 654.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 283,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $2,032,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.