Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.93. 1,033,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,715. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $58.40.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $749,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 792,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,644,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 654.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 283,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $2,032,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

