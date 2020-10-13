Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $84.00

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 12585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.25 ($1.13).

TOWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.01%.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

