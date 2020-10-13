TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,040.00

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and last traded at GBX 1,025 ($13.39), with a volume of 36979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,035 ($13.52).

The company has a market capitalization of $489.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 976.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 843.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from TR European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $7.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. TR European Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

In other TR European Growth Trust news, insider Alexander Mettenheimer acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.59) per share, with a total value of £3,856 ($5,037.89).

TR European Growth Trust Company Profile

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

