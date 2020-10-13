Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.73.

TTD stock traded up $13.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $626.66. 755,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,724. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $628.65.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total value of $35,109.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,806.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total value of $742,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,789 shares of company stock worth $2,875,645. 13.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 61.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

