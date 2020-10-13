TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 140166 started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.00.

TDG stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $486.00. The company had a trading volume of 266,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $495.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.81. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total transaction of $10,964,915.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total transaction of $33,049,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,424 shares of company stock valued at $65,652,399. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

