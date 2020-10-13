Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.24). Transocean posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIG. 140166 lowered Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,932,229 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 369.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,575,492 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471,457 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 25.1% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 13,961,593 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 2,805,283 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663,916 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after buying an additional 284,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

RIG opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Transocean has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $514.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.34.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

