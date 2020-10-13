TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lowered shares of TravelCenters of America to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.10.

TA stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $986.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.02 million. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 107,129 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 120.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,846 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 66.1% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 104,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares in the last quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 93.6% during the first quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 28.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

