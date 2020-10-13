Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. AlphaValue lowered Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY remained flat at $$15.48 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

