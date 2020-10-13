Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPRKY. Peel Hunt upgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. AlphaValue lowered Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock remained flat at $$15.48 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

