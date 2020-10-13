Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Benchmark downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trex to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

TREX stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth about $32,603,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Trex by 585.6% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 472,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,470,000 after acquiring an additional 403,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 86.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,933,000 after acquiring an additional 323,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,438,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 320,035 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Trex by 25.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,859,000 after acquiring an additional 149,728 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

