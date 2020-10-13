Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 87,442 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530,345 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,442 shares during the period. Old National Bancorp comprises about 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Old National Bancorp worth $19,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $839,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 464,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

