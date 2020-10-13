Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of CTS worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 132.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 45,024 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CTS by 97.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CTS by 9.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CTS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,776. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $808.96 million, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.80. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.93 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

