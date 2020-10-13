Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,224 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 2.93% of Mercantile Bank worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.86. 1,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $345.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

