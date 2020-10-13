Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 225,721 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,721 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Parsley Energy worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,998,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,460,000 after buying an additional 784,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,056,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,399,000 after buying an additional 945,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after buying an additional 2,027,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,491,389 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,926,000 after buying an additional 382,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,160,000 after buying an additional 2,744,387 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PE traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 195,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,497,152. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Parsley Energy Inc has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $20.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $3,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at $112,845,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PE shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

