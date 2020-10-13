Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,003 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises about 2.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $33,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $64.54. 14,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. TheStreet raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

