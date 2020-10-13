Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AMETEK by 268.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 37,578 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 73.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,310. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.