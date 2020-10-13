Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,362,000 after buying an additional 2,203,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,062,000 after buying an additional 159,378 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,825,000 after buying an additional 1,139,350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,822,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,709,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE CHD traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.81. The stock had a trading volume of 31,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,522. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average of $81.62.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $1,402,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,830.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 lowered Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.