Tributary Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,884 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Unitil worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Unitil by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Unitil by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unitil by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

Shares of UTL traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.