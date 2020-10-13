Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,075 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 519,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 72,018 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,307,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $32.01. 1,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.92 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Truist cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,624. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $57,035. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

