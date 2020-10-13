Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $13.56 Million Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,781 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $13,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 79,995 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. BidaskClub raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of SIMO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,947. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

