Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $14.78 Million Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,123 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of EnerSys worth $14,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $15,454,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 27.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 131,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 20.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after purchasing an additional 100,427 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,303,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,783. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $80.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $704.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.50 million. Analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.96%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $322,352.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENS. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.