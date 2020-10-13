Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $16.07 Million Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,893 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Moelis & Company worth $16,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,244,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,008.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,050. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

MC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.49. 13,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.40. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $41.27.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.