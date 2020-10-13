Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $16.55 Million Stock Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the period. ICF International makes up approximately 1.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of ICF International worth $16,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICFI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in ICF International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ICF International by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $68.19. 919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,551. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $95.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $353.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.02%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICFI. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

In other news, Director Handel Michael J. Van bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

