Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $17.72 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,773 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $17,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,242 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $216,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,592.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,066 shares of company stock worth $2,133,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.54. 7,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,521. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

