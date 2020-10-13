Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $18.47 Million Stock Holdings in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,663 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 63,773 shares during the period. South State accounts for about 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of South State worth $18,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 11.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in South State by 72.6% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in South State by 99.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of South State by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in South State by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of SSB traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.19. South State Corp has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South State Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

