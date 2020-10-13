Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $19.24 Million Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,316 shares during the period. Forward Air accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $19,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,338,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,663,000 after acquiring an additional 88,161 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,511,000 after purchasing an additional 72,299 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Forward Air by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,158,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 163,714 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 2.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,067,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $62.61. 928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.98 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $238,214.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,085.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $319,905.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,394.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,660 shares of company stock worth $844,550 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.