Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 517,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 406,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,037,000 after purchasing an additional 259,788 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,463,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,553,510,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $886.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $840.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $724.33. The company has a current ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 1.04. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $820.67.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.