Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $20.87 Million Stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,189 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,853 shares during the period. IDACORP accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $20,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 51.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,675.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.46. IDACORP Inc has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $113.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.93.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

