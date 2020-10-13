Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $21.85 Million Stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,177 shares during the period. Selective Insurance Group accounts for about 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Selective Insurance Group worth $21,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.16. 4,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.