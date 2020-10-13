Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,970 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 3.05% of Movado Group worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5,592.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSE MOV traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,699. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. Movado Group, Inc has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $251.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

