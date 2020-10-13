Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138,406 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.95% of Benchmark Electronics worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHE traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,129. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $804.69 million, a PE ratio of 2,209.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

