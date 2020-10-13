Tributary Capital Management LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quidel by 259.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

In other news, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total value of $6,060,037.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,091.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $595,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,515 and sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QDEL stock traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,451. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.30 and a 200-day moving average of $190.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 0.99. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $55.42 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.