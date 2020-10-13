Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 27.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,275,000 after purchasing an additional 699,749 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 24.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,172,000 after acquiring an additional 336,095 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 659.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,565,000 after acquiring an additional 63,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,487,000 after acquiring an additional 292,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $197,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,923. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 38,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,867,028.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,854,313.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,058 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,715. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.97. 2,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,390. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $88.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.