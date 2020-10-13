Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,604 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 681,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,604 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $136,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 146.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 94,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

GIII traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $718.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

