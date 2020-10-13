Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of MTS Systems worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after acquiring an additional 135,094 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MTS Systems by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 529,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 281,245 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in MTS Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 375,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSC stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. MTS Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $458.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.68.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MTS Systems Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Secur. started coverage on MTS Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on MTS Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MTS Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

