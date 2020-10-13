Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,538 shares during the quarter. Standard Motor Products makes up approximately 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $18,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

SMP stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,385. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.56 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMP shares. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. CL King raised Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th.

In related news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $31,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,467.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,713 shares in the company, valued at $16,162,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,104 shares of company stock worth $1,892,342. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.