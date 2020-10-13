Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 10,257 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,257 shares during the period. Medpace comprises 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Medpace worth $20,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Medpace by 1,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 362,970 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,224,000 after acquiring an additional 270,621 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,167,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after acquiring an additional 103,591 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 80,819 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

MEDP stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $126.27. 2,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,124.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $3,010,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,685,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,086,248 shares of company stock worth $129,680,769. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.