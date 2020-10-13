Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 11,335 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the period. Balchem accounts for 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Balchem worth $20,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,606,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 85.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 187,946 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at about $12,295,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,151,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 67.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 51,953 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

BCPC stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.95. 522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,524. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average is $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

