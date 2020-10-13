Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 12,455 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Agree Realty by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Agree Realty by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,783,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 233,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 156,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ADC traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%. Analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

