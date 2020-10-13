Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 20,387 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,387 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Sykes Enterprises worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 6.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.87. 1,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,781. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYKE shares. TheStreet raised Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $150,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

