Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,947,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,455,000 after buying an additional 239,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twilio by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 803,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after purchasing an additional 757,270 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.04.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,967. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $332.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,743 shares of company stock worth $45,856,794 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.