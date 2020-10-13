Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 237,717 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,717 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of United Bankshares worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,699,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 217,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after acquiring an additional 83,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $33,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,833. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.