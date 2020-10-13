Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 259,807 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259,807 shares during the quarter. Easterly Government Properties makes up approximately 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Easterly Government Properties worth $20,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,767,000 after buying an additional 271,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,752. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

DEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,858.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $148,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,525 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

