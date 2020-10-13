Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 29,100 Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,900,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,432.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Pursley sold 738 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $97,807.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 740,430 shares of company stock valued at $91,708,543. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

LVGO traded up $10.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.34. The company had a trading volume of 64,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,211. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.75 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.60. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. Livongo Health’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

