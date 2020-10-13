Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,651,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,449,000 after purchasing an additional 216,047 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 194,200 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 102.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 286,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,865,000 after purchasing an additional 145,177 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 197.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after purchasing an additional 127,354 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,942,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,589 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,208 in the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY stock traded up $8.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $466.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,559. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.11. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.47.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

